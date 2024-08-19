Manchester United in talks to sign Turkey superstar in dramatic late deal: report

Manchester United are still trying to hijack another club's plans to sign a talented Turkey international.

The Red Devils have already recruited well with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all arriving at the club this summer. Plans to bring PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford are still said to be ongoing.

But with the onus on bolstering their backline, Erik ten Hag is still after another defensive addition to help cancel out the possibility of a repeat of last season. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Yoro are already sidelined, with the future of Victor Lindelof also uncertain.

WATCH | Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

As reported earlier today by Fabrizio Romano, Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu has already agreed personal terms with Brighton and Hove Albion regarding a move to the south coast. Negotiations between clubs are still ongoing but a deal has not yet been 100% agreed upon.

However, Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the ongoing situation, with there perhaps an opportunity INEOS' representatives could make a late dash to hijack the deal and bring him to Old Trafford, according to the news relayed by Sport Witness.

Manchester United confirmed the double capture of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

They claim the Red Devils are still in transfer talks to sign the Turkey international, but Brighton & Hove Albion have the edge in terms of negotiations. Kadioglu is waiting patiently and is thought to be open to a move to Manchester United should the opportunity arrive at some point this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Valued by Transfermarkt at €30m (£25.5m), the 24-year-old was born in the Netherlands but opted to represent Turkey on the international stage back in 2022. Having progressed through the academy with NEC Nijmegen, Kadioglu was extremely impressive during Turkey's run at Euro 2024.

Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu is in reported talks with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo thinks the Dutch-born defender will now join Brighton, given Manchester United have recently recruited Mazraoui, who can operate at both left-back and right-back if needed. He would be a shrewd addition for the Seagulls.

Arsenal were said to be interested in the star, too. United are now more likely to sign a specialist left-back, if they are to improve their defence further.

More Manchester United stories

‘At no point did I think we’d lost 1999 Champions League Final – we’d scored in injury time a few times that season. What was surprising was scoring twice!’: Peter Schmeichel relives Manchester United's miraculous victory

Manchester United backed to win Premier League AHEAD of Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester United report: Sensational Jadon Sancho deal lined up with Chelsea