Manchester United star offered Saudi Pro League exit route: report

By Jack Lacey-Hatton
published

Manchester United are looking to revamp their squad in the transfer market after Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Manchester United at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 29, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)
Erik ten Hag could be about to lose one of his full-backs in the January transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reported to be close to selling defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Erik ten Hag aims to revamp his defence in the January transfer window. 

Wan-Bissaka, 26, first joined United from Crystal Palace back in the 2019 summer transfer window, but has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr now ready to do a deal.

United are yet to bring in a defender this month, but Wan-Bissaka’s potential departure could free up space in the squad, after starting 13 games to date so far this season.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be heading to the Saudi Pro League before the January transfer deadline (Image credit: Getty)

The Telegraph reports that Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, who already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in their squad, are prepared to stump up the cash to end Wan-Bissaka’s five-year stay at Old Trafford.

Al-Nassr have already indicated their desire to sign a full-back this window, by having a sizeable bid for Tottenham’s Emerson Royal rejected. 

The report indicates that there is “firm interest” in the former England under-21 full-back from the Saudi outfit, however, they would need to de-register one of their other foreign players to free up room for the defender in the squad.

United have already triggered an extension in Wan-Bissaka’s contract, meaning his deal does not expire until 2025, although his long-term future at the club is still far from certain.

The former Palace star cost United £45M when first joining but is unlikely to be able to require a similar price to join Al-Nassr, with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £20M.

Although manager Ten Hag has yet to sign a defender this month, United have been extensively linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt in recent days.

