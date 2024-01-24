Manchester United star offered Saudi Pro League exit route: report

Erik ten Hag could be about to lose one of his full-backs in the January transfer window

Manchester United are reported to be close to selling defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Erik ten Hag aims to revamp his defence in the January transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, first joined United from Crystal Palace back in the 2019 summer transfer window, but has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr now ready to do a deal.

United are yet to bring in a defender this month, but Wan-Bissaka’s potential departure could free up space in the squad, after starting 13 games to date so far this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be heading to the Saudi Pro League before the January transfer deadline (Image credit: Getty)

The Telegraph reports that Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, who already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in their squad, are prepared to stump up the cash to end Wan-Bissaka’s five-year stay at Old Trafford.

Al-Nassr have already indicated their desire to sign a full-back this window, by having a sizeable bid for Tottenham’s Emerson Royal rejected.

The report indicates that there is “firm interest” in the former England under-21 full-back from the Saudi outfit, however, they would need to de-register one of their other foreign players to free up room for the defender in the squad.

United have already triggered an extension in Wan-Bissaka’s contract, meaning his deal does not expire until 2025, although his long-term future at the club is still far from certain.

The former Palace star cost United £45M when first joining but is unlikely to be able to require a similar price to join Al-Nassr, with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £20M.

Although manager Ten Hag has yet to sign a defender this month, United have been extensively linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt in recent days.

