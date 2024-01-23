Manchester United given green light to complete 'priority' signing: report

Manchester United could make a huge new "priority" signing, after receiving a green light to proceed with the move.

The Red Devils are yet to sign a player this month, with financial restrictions hanging over them – despite the investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The INEOS billionaire has acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club and expects the partial takeover to be ratified next month.

But with Manchester United languishing down the table, there are areas of improvement that manager Erik ten Hag wants to make – and players who have been targeted to fulfill roles across the side.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently acquired a stake in Manchester United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Ajax frontman Brian Brobbey would "jump at the chance" to move to Old Trafford, giving the OK to United to pursue a move for him.

According to the report, United see signing a striker as a priority, despite having shelled out big money for Rasmus Hojlund over the summer. Ten Hag is apparently a big fan of Brobbey, who moved from the Amsterdammers to RB Leipzig and back under the Dutch manager.

The admission from Brobbey is most likely correct, with the 21-year-old having previously told ESPN.nl via Voetbal Primeur that the 20-time English champions were his dream club. But recent comments have come out from the striker claiming that he's already rejected a reunion with Ten Hag.

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey is being linked with Manchester United once more (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Erik ten Hag called me and said that at United, my agent would get millions of euros and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary,” Brobbey said. “But our decision was clear: we wanted to go to Ajax.

"Manchester United wanted to have me, but I insisted on returning to Ajax. To make that possible, my agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez even waived a hefty percentage of the sell-on clause.”

Brobbey is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United prepared to splash out £60m on England star: report

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag targeting Ajax attacker this January: report

Manchester United star Antony poised for cut-price exit, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe revolution begins: report