Manchester United to lose ANOTHER key star this January, following player ultimatum: report

Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing another big player in their squad.

The Red Devils' season has been punctuated by huge absences to massive stars, as Erik ten Hag navigates how to patch his side together. Jadon Sancho is a high-profile miss following his exile from the side, Antony spent time away from Manchester dealing with allegations of assault, while Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw have all suffered with injuries.

Ten Hag may have to look to shuffle his pack come January in the transfer market – and now he's been hit with yet another blow when it comes to who's available.

Manchester United have lost a lot of players this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic's David Ornstein has tweeted exclusively that full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is considering switching international allegiance.

The Croydon-born star has been approached to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo at 2023's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. With the Manchester United star well down the pecking order for England, this might be his best chance at an international cap.

Wan-Bissaka has represented both DR Congo and the Three Lions at youth level, making one appearance for the African nation's under-20 side, two for England's under-20s and one for England under-21s.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka would miss a chunk of the season on international duty (Image credit: Getty)

With AFCON set to kick off in January, Wan-Bissaka would be away for group games between January 17 and 24. Further participation rests on DR Congo's progression out of a group that also contains Tanzania, Zambia and World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco.

Sofyan Amrabat, Amadou Onana, Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri could also miss a portion of the campaign due to playing at the tournament.

