Former Manchester United goalkeeper tipped to link up with David Beckham and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been tipped to link up with David Beckham and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

De Gea has been without a club for five months after leaving Manchester United in the summer, having spent 12 years at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old, who started his career at Atletico Madrid, was thought to be holding out for a return to LaLiga.

Real Betis and Valencia have been linked with the ex-Spain shot-stopper, who has also attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

But according to The Daily Express, Beckham is ready to make the Spaniard the first-choice goalkeeper at Inter Miami next season.

De Gea had conversations with United over a new deal last season, but ended up leaving the club in the summer as no agreement could be reached to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have since made summer signing Andre Onana their first-choice goalkeeper, leaving De Gea to assess his options after more than a decade at the club.

Twice a Golden Glove winner with United and voted Matt Busby Player of the Year on four occasions, the Spaniard faced criticism in recent seasons.

He has also been out of the Spain picture since he was dropped by former coach Luis Enrique in 2021.

