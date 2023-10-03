Manchester United: Erik ten Hag sack update provided, by sources close to Old Trafford bosses

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not clinging onto his job yet, despite a woeful start to the season.

That's according to one report following the Red Devils' calamitous defeat at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend, which left Ten Hag's side 10th in the table. Manchester United have also lost to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion so far this season.

This is the first time that the club have lost four of their opening seven fixtures of a season since 1989/90 – but perhaps more importantly for Ten Hag, it's the first time that they've lost two consecutive home league fixtures since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final two Old Trafford matches before he was fired in 2021.

There are parallels between Ten Hag's poor run and the one which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked (Image credit: Ian Kington/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the misery in Manchester, Football Insider say that sources have told them Ten Hag's job is not under threat.

The report uses the phrase "credit in the bank", referencing the 53-year-old's successful first term in English football in which he won the League Cup and guided United to a third-place finish.

In the aftermath of the defeat to Palace – which came less than a week after beating Roy Hodgson's side at home in the League Cup – a frosty Ten Hag insisted to the BBC that there were no excuses for the run of form that his side is currently on, despite mounting injury issues to contend with. The latest high-profile casualty is defender Lisandro Martinez, who faces a second operation on a metatarsal injury, mere months after returning to the fold after the same setback.

"I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win," Ten Hag explained.

Lisandro Martinez is Manchester United's latest casualty (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutchman signed Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat and Altay Bayindir this summer.

United take on Galatasaray in the Champions League tonight.

