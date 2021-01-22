Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils reject Donny van de Beek loan bids

Manchester United have received loan offers for Donny van de Beek but won’t let the midfielder depart in January, say reports.

The Netherlands international was a major summer signing for the Old Trafford club, who splashed out £40 million to bring him to the Premier League from Ajax.

But Van de Beek has struggled to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and has started just two league games all season.

ESPN reports that loan offers have come in this month for the 23-year-old, but they have all been rejected as the Red Devils want to keep their full squad together for the season’s remaining commitments.

United are still competing on three fronts in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup and therefore fringe players like Van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe will stay put despite receiving limited game time thus far.

With the risk of injuries and positive coronavirus tests looming, Solskjaer wants to keep a large squad available as he aims to end a five-year wait for silverware.

United are two points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the halfway point of the season, but rivals Man City are two points behind with a game in hand.

Van de Beek, who scored 41 goals in 175 games for Ajax, has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, providing one goal and one assist.

