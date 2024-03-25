Manchester United target wonderkid to become first signing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe era: report

Manchester United are hoping to make an Argentine wonderkid the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford.

While Ratcliffe is still getting his feet under the table at Manchester United, making new appointments on the football side of operations at the club, working is certainly being done in the background to get their summer targets lined up as early as possible.

That's evident with the latest report to emerge from South America, as the new part-owner prepares for his first transfer window at the club.

Ratcliffe is hoping to make signings early (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TyC Sports journalist Julio Pavoni, Manchester United are heavily interested in signing Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino, who has a release clause of £17m.

Still only 18-years-old, Anselmino has made just seven senior appearances during his short professional career, though that reportedly won't deter Manchester United from attempting to sign him in the summer window.

The report suggests that the Red Devils would look to loan Anselmino back to Boca for another season to continue his development, before he heads to Old Trafford and settles in the Premier League.

Anselmino has impressed at centre-back for Boca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their interest, though, Anselmino has publicly downplayed the possibility of him leaving Boca in the future. Speaking after beating Central Norte 3-0 on Saturday, the centre-back highlighted his desire to continue with his boyhood side for as long as possible.

“My head is here at Boca," he said. "I want to win titles here and win titles with this shirt. Nothing has come from outside.”

Anselmino certainly won't be short of information on the club, however. Also at Boca Juniors are former Manchester United players Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani, who will no doubt offer their experiences to the young defender.

