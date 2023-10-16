Manchester United to appoint new sporting director following Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring stake in the club: report

Manchester United are set to appoint a new sporting director, should Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to invest in the club is successful.

According to Sky Sports, INEOS entrepreneur Ratcliffe is to pay £1.3 billion for a 25 per cent stake in the club, of which he is a lifelong fan. The 70-year-old is already the owner of Ligue 1 Nice and has been attempting to buy Manchester United since they were put up for sale by the Glazers, having failed to acquire Chelsea when Clearlake Capital beat him to the punch.

The hugely unpopular Glazers are set to remain as the majority stakeholders of the Red Devils – but there could be good news for United fans in the shape of someone coming into the club to improve the footballing side of the business.

Manchester United co-chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer look set to remain at Old Trafford (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

According to talkSPORT, Ratcliffe plans to install a sporting director at United, should he acquire his stake.

United do not have such a role within their backroom at current. The closest thing they have is a Football Director, in John Murtogh.

Interim manager for the 2021/22 season, Ralf Rangnick, was supposed to be stepping into a consultancy role following his spell in the dugout to help incoming boss Erik ten Hag with recruitment – but reneged on the deal after a disappointing spell in charge of the club.

Now, Paul Mitchell, who has had spells at Tottenham and Monaco, is potentially in the frame to take over.

Paul Mitchell could join Manchester United (Image credit: Getty)

Mitchell is linked to a move to Old Trafford following widespread acclaim for his career, where he's helped unearth the likes of Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Son Heung-min.

Petrochemicals billionaire Ratcliffe wanted to buy all of the Glazers' 67 per cent shareholding – but this compromise could be the first phase of a full takeover.

