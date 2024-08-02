Manchester United to launch surprise move for Burnley midfielder: report

Manchester United are said to have identified a surprise midfielder target amid the uncertain future of Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils have been bolstered by INEOS' recent investment in the footballing department, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe implementing wholesale changes at Old Trafford from workforce to transfer budgets. McTominay is said to be attracting interest from Fulham, whilst Casemiro continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Manuel Ugarte of PSG remains an attractive proposition for Ten Hag to explore, but Manchester United are said to be focussing on another addition who already has Premier League experience under his belt and may be available for a lower price.

WATCH | How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

According to recent reports via footballtransfers.com, Burnley midfielder Sander Berge remains an option for the Red Devils, should their interest in Ugarte fail to come to fruition. The 26-year-old is said to be open to a move away from Turf Moor and the Lancashire outfit want to sell players in order to balance the books.

Berge has top-flight experience with both Sheffield United and the Clarets and would present a different midfield option for Ten Hag, given Kobbie Mainoo is likely to push on following his exploits during the 2023/24 campaign. Casemiro and McTominay could both still leave the club, leaving Manchester United with much to consider.

Sander Berge in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norway international Berge also has suitors in Spain and Italy but remaining in England may present more of an attractive proposition overall. His value according to Transfermarkt at present is €20million (£17million) and he still has three years left on his current deal with Scott Parker's side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We here at FourFourTwo think Berge would make a tidy addition for Manchester United, but he could only be relegated to a squad-player role, much less than he currently relies on at Turf Moor. It remains to be seen just what kind of profile Ten Hag looks at and the former Genk man isn't the normal type of player suited to the play style of United.

McTominay could leave this summer (Image credit: Adidas)

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United to make THIRD attempt to sign European star, following two failed offers: report

Manchester United agree terms for highly-rated star, as club legend proves 'crucial' to deal: report

Gary Neville reveals size of financial 'risk' taken with first Manchester United contract