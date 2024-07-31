Manchester United agree terms for highly-rated star, as club legend proves 'crucial' to deal: report

Manchester United have agreed personal terms to secure their third signing of the summer transfer window, with one club legend stepping in to help with the deal.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have both arrived so far this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to conclude his business early ahead of the new season.

But while first team stars are the priority for Manchester United, deals for highly promising young players are also being struck.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed terms with highly-rated youngster Chido Obi-Martin, with club legend and current assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy holding direct talks with the striker to convince him to join the club.

Obi-Martin announced his departure from Arsenal on Tuesday, thanking the club for his four years there. The 16-year-old had proposals from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but ultimately ended up choosing the Red Devils after being convinced by the long-term project at the club.

Having scored 32 goals in 20 appearances for Arsenal in the U18 Premier League last season, Obi-Martin captured the attention across Europe - and even a comparison to Victor Osimhen. He even trained with the Arsenal first team in November 2023 at just 15-years-old.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obi-Martin, ex-Arsenal striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Denmark, Obi-Martin has represented both the country of his birth and England at youth level, with the report highlighting that he will be off to Old Trafford to continue his development.

Learning from Ruud van Nistelrooy will certainly stand him in good stead, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are both top centre-forwards in the first team to absorb skills from, too.

Van Nistelrooy is back as a coach at Man United (Image credit: Alamy)

He is unable to sign a professional contract until his 17th birthday in November 2024, however, meaning there's still a few months before the terms are properly finalised between Manchester United and Obi-Martin.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is an attempt from Manchester United to reassert their dominance in acquiring the best talent available, while for Obi-Martin there must be a clear pathway to the first team for him to leave Arsenal and reject offers from Germany.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United to sign another ex-Erik ten Hag player: report

Manchester United to use Jadon Sancho in negotiations for key target: report

Roy Keane's infamous World Cup 2002 fallout with Mick McCarthy to be turned into a film