Manchester United transfer news: United weighing up move for Raphael Varane

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘exploratory talks’ with Raphael Varane over a potential summer move.

The defender is about to enter the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and there has been some speculation over his future. Liverpool are also believed to be among a number of clubs monitoring the situation.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are set to pull out all the stops to sign a centre-back this summer, having got a key piece of business out of the way in extending Edinson Cavani’s contract for another season.

United previously tried to sign Varane a decade ago, when the Frenchman was still at Lens.

Varane joined Real instead and has played a key part in much of their success over the last ten years, helping them claim the La Liga title three times and collecting no fewer than four Champions League winners’ medals.

The 28-year-old played every minute of every game as France lifted the World Cup for the second time in 2018.

United are eager to find a more experienced partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of their back four, and it is thought that Varane is open to leaving Los Blancos.

Were he to sign, he would become the first player to make the switch from the Bernabeu to Old Trafford since Angel Di Maria seven years ago.

