Manchester United to launch shock January bid for 'Premier League flop': report

Manchester United have made some questionable decisions in the transfer market in the past decade, but now they're pursuing a "Premier League flop" in the January window.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United in the near future, taking over the football operations at the club, his potential first signing in charge might already be clear.

It would be an intriguing decision, though, after previously lamenting the Red Devils' spend of more than a billion pounds since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. Regardless, reports are indicating where Ratcliffe intends to focus his attention.

The first signing under Ratcliffe could be a surprise (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United have already made enquiries about RB Leipzig's Timo Werner over a possible move in the mid-season transfer window.

While Erik ten Hag's side are light up front and could do with a more reliable backup to Rasmus Hojlund than the perennially injured Anthony Martial, the signing of Timo Werner certainly raises a few question marks.

Described by the Mirror as a "Premier League flop", Werner struggled during his two seasons at Chelsea in 2020/21 and 2021/22. Signed from RB Leipzig for £47.5m, Werner managed just 10 Premier League goals in 56 appearances and was subsequently sold back to the German side for a vastly reduced £25.3m.

Werner is out of favour at RB Leipzig (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

But Werner could be available for a cut-price deal in January, after reportedly growing frustrated with his lack of game time under Marco Rose.

Despite his availability for the majority of this term, Werner has started just two out of a possible 17 games in the Bundesliga and Champions League, signalling his desire to leave in search of more regular football.

Valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old's contract with RB Leipzig runs until June 2026, however, meaning he won't be allowed to leave for a pittance. That doesn't seem to have deterred Manchester United, though, who will likely test the German side's resolve with a January bid.

