Manchester United upset with broadcaster over 'hostile' Ruben Amorim treatment

Amorim is set to become the new Manchester United manager

Manchester United will welcome new manager Ruben Amorim to the club on Monday 11 November, though the Portuguese boss has already been subjected to treatment the club considers "hostile".

Though officially announced as the man to replace Erik ten Hag on November 1, Amorim has remained at Sporting to take charge of three more games - they beat Estrela Amadora 5-1 last Friday before following that result up with a 4-1 victory against Manchester City in the Champions League. A crucial trip to Braga will be Amorim's final game at Sporting.

It's the line of questioning Amorim received ahead of facing Manchester City, though, that has upset Manchester United.

Manchester United upset with Sky Sports

Amorim waved goodbye to the Sporting home crowd on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Conducting his pre-match press conference on Tuesday in Portuguese, Amorim told Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill that he won't answer any questions in English that day. Cotterill determinedly continued to try and receive a response in English, however, suggesting his refusal is "like a cold shoulder to all your English fans".

As the reporting received widespread backlash on social media, Manchester United were also left disappointed in Sky Sports for what the club reportedly believes was "hostile" treatment to their incoming manager.

Amorim's side beat Man City 4-1 on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United won't officially complain to Sky Sports, however, in a bid to retain the generally good relationship both parties have.

Despite the pre-match controversy, Amorim spoke to British broadcasters TNT Sports after beating Manchester City, speaking in English as he highlighted the key differences between the Premier League and Liga Portugal.

"It’s going to be a different world, because in Portugal you have the three big teams and then a lot of weeks tough games, but you control the games," Amorim said.

"There is a different world, I need that as a coach now. To say I’m looking for a challenge like that every week, maybe not."

Manchester United are in Europa League action against PAOK on Thursday, before returning to the Premier League on Sunday to face Leicester City.