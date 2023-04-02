Manchester United 'well beaten' and 'let Erik ten Hag down', says Gary Neville

Manchester United were 'well beaten' and 'let Erik ten Hag down' in their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday, according to their former defender Gary Neville.

Newcastle took all three points thanks to second-half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson and moved above the Red Devils into third place in the Premier League.

Neville, who was working as an analyst for Sky Sports at St. James' Park, said: “You wondered at half-time if they’d (Newcastle) missed their chance.

"Sometimes Manchester United flip-flop from one performance to another, first half to second. But Erik ten Hag has not been able to impact his team in the second half and they've really let him down today.

"Newcastle have been fantastic, they (Man Utd) have been beaten all ends up. Twenty one shots, Manchester United only had one on target out of their six. Forty one touches in the opposition box, you could have no complaints if you’re a Manchester United fan today. They’ve been well beaten."

Newcastle and Manchester United have 50 points apiece, both having played 27 matches in the Premier League this season.

Ten Hag's side will drop out of the top four on Monday if Tottenham beat Everton, although Spurs have already played one more match.