Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez offered to Italian giants - report

Manchester United finished the transfer window with three incomings in the shape of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

They spent nearly £150 million in the process, and made £76 million back from the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

But the outgoings could continue this month as Premier League clubs are still able to sell players whilst the European window remains open.

One name that has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford is Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is sitting on the biggest wages at the club and United are keen to free up some of that money for future reinforcements and contract extensions.

Accoridoing to RomaPress, Sanchez has been offered to Serie A giants Roma.

It's understood Roma wouldn't be opposed to signing Sanchez, but his wages are cause for concern.

Reportedly, United are willing to pay a chunk of his wages in attempt to smooth the transition.

