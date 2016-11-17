Manchester United's Dembele interest no concern for Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident of fighting off reported interest in Moussa Dembele from Manchester United.

France Under-21 striker Dembele has impressed since joining Celtic from Fulham, scoring seven goals in 11 Scottish Premiership games, adding five Champions League strikes - including a brace in September's thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Dembele was linked with Tottenham before moving to Scotland, and United reportedly sent scouts to watch him on international duty this week.

Nevertheless, Rodgers is confident Dembele will stay at the Scottish champions for the foreseeable future.

"Him and his agent, they want to learn and they want to develop," Rodgers told talkSPORT.

"They could have gone to a number of clubs in the summer and got way, way more money than up here. But he wants to try and do it the right way.

"He wants to get experiences at a big club, learn, develop and then there probably will be a time when he will move on. But he signed a four-year deal here and he is only a few months into it.

"He has only really just come in, he loves it here. It is a huge club, he gets idolised here, he is playing Champions League football and he is really, really enjoying this process of learning and playing for a big club.

"I am sure at some point later down the line it may happen, but it is certainly not something we are looking at now."