Manchester United's teenage defender looks tailor-made for first-team action in new viral clip

Manchester United's newest Carrington star is already impressing fellow football fanatics.

The Red Devils have a habit of producing wonderful talent from their academy system with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo just two recent examples. It is a tradition that is woven into Manchester United's DNA and has done for years and years.

New head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to carry on that pattern and one 16-year-old, who featured for the club's Under-21s last night, already looks tailor-made for first-team football.

Godwill Kukonki sends fans into overdrive with superb defending vs Oldham

Godwill Kukonki is making waves at Manchester United despite his tender age of 16

Manchester United's Under-21s have enjoyed a superb campaign in this season's new competition the 'National League Cup' having beaten the likes of Forest Green, Rochdale, Altrincham and now Oldham Athletic.

Their 5-0 victory against the Latics last night featured goals from Sam Mather, Victor Musa and Chido Obi-Martin but it isn't the ball hitting the back of the net that has gone viral.

Godwill Kukonki in action for Manchester United's Under-18s

Shared online by @mufcacademy91 and as seen on MUTV, Kukonki's brilliant piece of defending at 0-0 in the game with Oldham on Wednesday has left fans calling for his first-team debut under Amorim.

Showing terrific pace and defensive skill, he uses his strength and speed to bully Oldham youngster Abubakar Muhammed off of the ball before continuing to play the ball out from defence.

It is clear to us now why Amorim has been impressed by Kukonki, especially given he is only 16 and is already showing adequate abilities in the men's game. United's Under-18s have been in fine form again this campaign and are yet to lose in the U18 Premier League.

They won the treble last year and Kukonki has featured heavily in 2024/25 when he is not required in the Red Devils' matchday squads for the first-team.

In FourFourTwo's view, we only see it now as a matter of time before Kukonki makes his first-team debut this season, especially given the injury problems Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have dealt with.

FourFourTwo understands Evans will soon call time on his professional career at Manchester United due to a continuing back injury that has curtailed his progress this season.