Mancini denies reports of Premier League offers

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini claims rumours linking him with a move away from the club are not true.

Reports in England and Italy this week have suggested the 51-year-old is ready to walk away from San Siro before the final year of his contract in order to take up a role elsewhere.

Mancini was rumoured to be keen on the Arsenal job should Arsene Wenger leave the Emirates Stadium, but he insists he has no concerns over his immediate future and has not received any enquiries.

"I've had no offers from abroad and everything that's been written and said is untrue," Mancini said on Friday.

"Coaches are related to their results, it's borne out of the working situation. But I have one more year on my contract and so I'm not worried."

When asked about the prospect of a bid for Yaya Toure, whose agent has claimed will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, Mancini refused to discuss transfer rumours.

"I think it's premature to talk about players coming in. Let's focus on the games, we'll see in the summer," he said.

"I'm not worried about the transfer window, even if they have to sell big players. In football you can do well even without spending huge amounts."

Inter head to Frosinone on Saturday looking for a win that could close the eight-point gap to Roma and keep their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

"There are 21 points available so we can't afford to let our motivation drop," Mancini said. "As long as points can be played for, you can't give up on the Champions League, even though it's extremely difficult.

"We made a few too many mistakes away from home. We lost the continuity we had at home, but it's time to change that. If there's even a small hope, we must think we can take it.

"Sometimes you think that a reconstruction project can be done more quickly than you expected. We're on the right path, even though we're still some way off.

"We spent half the championship in first place, so it can't have been all bad. We need greater strength, but that just takes time, patience and hard work."