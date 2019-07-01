Mane makes up for early spot-kick miss with two goals as Senegal sink Kenya

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored twice after missing a penalty as Senegal reached the last 16 at the Africans Cup of Nations with a 3-0 win over Kenya.

The forward bagged a late brace to make up for seeing Patrick Matasi save his first-half spot-kick in Cairo on Monday.

Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring in the second half while Philemon Otieno was dismissed for Kenya after conceding Senegal’s second penalty – which Mane converted.

Senegal finish second in Group C, behind Algeria, but needed to wait until the final 30 minutes to break Kenya down.

They should have gone ahead just after the half hour when Abud Omar brought down Saliou Ciss but Mane’s penalty was weak and Matasi saved comfortably.

Sarr opened the scoring after 63 minutes when he fired in from Lamine Gassama’s cross.

Mane then scored his first when he capitalised on an error from Musa Mohammed eight minutes later.

Otieno was dismissed for bringing down Sarr with 14 minutes left and Mane scored from the spot.