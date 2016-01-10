Maradona urges winter champions Napoli to win Scudetto

Diego Maradona has congratulated Napoli on becoming Italy's winter champions and urged his former team to go on and win the Scudetto.

Maradona, playing at the peak of his powers, led Napoli to the only two Serie A titles in the club's history, winning the league in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

Maurizio Sarri's men thumped Frosinone 5-1 on Sunday, while Inter lost 1-0 at home to Sassuolo, to see the Partenopei lead the standings at the halfway mark of the season - much to the delight of Argentina legend Maradona.

"With great joy I learned of this Napoli result, which we had all been waiting many years for," Maradona told Sky Sport Italia.

"Today, knowing the city of Naples and my Neapolitan fans can celebrate such wonderful emotions makes me even happier for them.

"Forza Napoli. And now I want you to win the Scudetto! Come on lads!"

Napoli are at home to Sassuolo next Sunday.