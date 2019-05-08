Liverpool hope to prise Real Madrid starlet away from the Bernabeu

Liverpool will launch another bid to sign Marco Asensio this summer, report Mundo Deportivo.

Jurgen Klopp attempted to bring the Real Madrid attacker to Anfield ahead of the current campaign, but the La Liga giants refused to countenance a sale.

However, Asensio has endured a difficult season at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just one goal in 28 league apperances and completing 90 minutes on just nine occasions.

And with Madrid plotting a major squad overhaul this summer, Liverpool believe they could succeed in prising Asensio away from the Spanish capital.

Florentino Perez is keen to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but the Reds are hopeful that a concrete offer could persuade the Madrid president to change his position.

Liverpool will play in the Champions League final for the second year in a row following Tuesday's astonishing 4-0 victory over Barcelona.

