Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes SLAMMED by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney after win over Everton

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been criticised by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney – despite scoring the goals in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag's side the lead with a penalty after 12 minutes and Rashford made it 2-0 later in the half – also with a spot-kick.

With the second penalty, the Portuguese gave the ball to Rashford and although the end result was the same, Rooney was critical of the gesture.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Manchester United's all-time top scorer said: "I think any club should have one penalty taker.

"I understand when a player is going through a tough period, but when it’s 1-0 it is risky.

"The keepers study so much now, Jordan [Pickford] would have known his favourite way, but it is a game of cat and mouse.

"I used to practice and tell the goalkeepers what way. If I know them - I have scored past all of them - but it can be a bit more nervous."

However, manager Erik ten Hag said he had no problem with Rashford taking the penalty and praised Fernandes for the gesture.

"Marcus is good in the game," he told TNT Sports. "In the team, it shows the team spirit. We have more very good penalty takers.

"We have more. After the first one, he did this in Everton, in this moment he is good and in good spirit."

But Rooney responded: "I’m sure he wouldn’t be saying that if he missed."

