'Snowflakes': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer SLAMS current crop of Manchester United players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled members of Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s current squad 'snowflakes', claiming that they wouldn't have coped with the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer – who was sacked as United boss partway through last season – spent the whole of his Old Trafford career under Ferguson, most famously bagging the stoppage-time winner in the Red Devils' dramatic 1999 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich (opens in new tab).

And the former Norway striker doubts whether United players of today would have lasted long as part of the 1998/99 treble-winning group. He told The Athletic (opens in new tab):

"The lads in that dressing room were absolutely fantastic. Keano [Roy Keane' was the leader, the one every one looked up to.

"David May was the joker, the clown. Gary [Neville] is still the busiest and was the busiest back then as well. Nicky [Butt] and Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] were the entertainers.

"It was just a fantastic dressing room: winners, who hated losing. They had a few fights, like you should do, after bad games; you had to shake each other up.

"If you do that to the boys now, they will get their dad, or their mum, or their agents... snowflakes. Not many of today's lot would have survived in that dressing room."

Solskjaer was replaced in the United dugout by Ralf Rangnick – who eventually made way for Erik ten Hag last summer.

With the Dutchman at the helm, United have at least started the journey back to where they want to be: competing for top honours again.

Back-to-back defeats to Brighton (opens in new tab) and West Ham (opens in new tab) have left them with work still to do if they're to qualify for next season's Champions League – but they have booked their place in next month's FA Cup final, where they'll face fierce rivals Manchester City (opens in new tab).