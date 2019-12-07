Ashley Young backs "unstoppable" Marcus Rashford to do damage to Manchester City

Ashley Young has hailed Marcus Rashford as "unstoppable" ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby.

Rashford has been in fine fom in recent weeks, scoring five goals in his last five appearances for Manchester United.

The England international struck twice in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham, which moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side up to sixth place in the Premier League table.

United will now look to spring a surprise at the Etihad Stadium against local rivals Manchester City.

And Young predicts the Premier League champions will find it difficult to stop the 22-year-old.

He's a world-class player, and when he's at it, it's hard to stop him," Young told Sky Sports. "He's just growing and growing - and he's still young. He's one of those players who wants to be out there.

"He wants to be out on the training pitch improving himself, and he's at his best when he plays off instincts. He just plays off the cuff, and it's frightening to see.

"I see it day in, day out, and his confidence is sky-high right now - yet he's still saying he wants to improve. It's just the way he is and he's just got that mentality."

Solskjaer relieved some of the pressure on his shoulders with Wednesday's win against Spurs, but he could once again come under scrutiny if United lose to City.

But Young believes the Norwegian is still the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

"A lot of people in the press still see him as the baby-faced assassin. But it was like I said before, when he arrived it was like the boss [Alex Ferguson] had walked back through the door.

"When he gets down the business, it's serious. At times in the dressing room, he's had to lose it, and I think that's right when things aren't going well. You need to be told that.

"He's got a nice side and a horrible side, which I feel you need. A lot is said about managers, but it's down to the players at the end of the day."

