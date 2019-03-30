Manchester United offer new contract to star attacker – but Barcelona are sniffing around

Manchester United are confident Marcus Rashford will sign a new £150,000-a-week contract, report the Daily Mail.

The England international has recaptured his best form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival in December, scoring eight goals in 18 matches under the Norwegian.

And with his current deal set to expire in 2020, United have offered to double Rashford’s wages in a bid to tie him down for another five years.

Barcelona had been considering making a move for the 21-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

But United believe Rashford will commit his future to the club he first joined at the age of seven.

That is in part because of his good relationship with Solskjaer, who was named as United’s permanent manager on Thursday.

The Red Devils welcome Watford to Old Trafford on Saturday as they look to climb above Arsenal and into fourth place.

