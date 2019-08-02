Mario Mandzukic set to join Manchester United 'on Monday'
Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, according to reports.
The Croatia international is believed to have been discussed during talks over a potential Romelu Lukaku-Paulo Dybala swap deal.
However, his move will be a separate affair that will cost the Red Devils €10-15 million, Tuttosport reports.
The two clubs are in advanced talks for the 33-year-old and the deal could be confirmed on Monday.
United enquired about the availability of Mandzukic at Easter time this year, but the striker turned them down having signed a contract extension in April.
However, he isn’t considered a part of new coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans and is therefore expected to agree to the switch this time round.
Mandzukic started 23 Serie A matches in 2018/19, scoring nine goals and laying on another six assists.
