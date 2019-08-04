Manchester United on verge of signing Juventus man - but it's not Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are close to wrapping up a deal for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, report the Daily Mail.

United have agreed personal terms with the Croatia international, who is set to sign a three-year contract worth £6.2m per year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Mandzukic is an ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to depart Old Trafford before the English transfer window closes on Thursday.

United are currently discussing a separate deal with Juventus which could see Lukaku move to Turin and Paulo Dybala head in the opposite direction.

However, the Red Devils' pursuit of Mandzukic is not contingent on the outcome of those negotiations, with the 33-year-old keen to join United after being told he is not in Maurizio Sarri's plans.

Mandzukic scored 10 goals in 33 matches in all competitions last season.

