Mario Zagallo: Legendary Brazil winger, coach and four-time World Cup winner dies at 92

Legendary Brazil forward, coach and four-time World Cup winner Mario Zagallo has passed away at the age of 92.

Zagallo was a left winger who was known for his work-rate and grit in a successful career with Rio de Janeiro sides Flamengo and Botafogo in the 1950s and 1960s.

A World Cup winner in 1958 and 1962, Zagallo scored five goals in 33 appearances for Brazil between 1958 and 1964.

He went on to coach Brazil and led the great 1970 side to World Cup glory at the age of 38, becoming the second-youngest trainer to win the game's greatest prize.

Four years later, Zagallo led Brazil to fourth place without Pele (by now retired) as the South Americans failed to top their sector in the second group phase.

in 1994, Zagallo won the World Cup for a fourth time, on this occasion working as a co-ordinator in Carlos Alberto Parreira's coaching staff.

Zagallo was coach again as Brazil won the Copa America in 1997 and the Copa Confederations the same year, but missed out on another World Cup after defeat to France in the 1998 final.

That game was marked by controversy as star striker Ronaldo suffered a seizure before the match and was removed from the line-up, only to be reinstated in a chaotic build-up.

The only man to have been involved in five World Cup finals as a player and coach, he managed Brazil for the last time in 2002 in a 3-2 win over South Korea following Luiz Felipe Scolari's exit.

On his social media channels, Zagallo was described as "a dedicated father, a loving grandfather, a caring father-in-law, a loyal friend, a victorious professional and a great human being."

The post went on to add: "A gigantic hero. A patriot that leaves us a legacy of great achievements."

No details of the causes of his death were given.

