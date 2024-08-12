Markus Babbel: 'Losing the 1999 Champions League Final hurt, but it was a fantastic game.'

By
published

Former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Germany defender Babbel recalls the greatest game he ever played in

Markus Babbel after the 1999 Champions League Final
Markus Babbel after the 1999 Champions League Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked to recall the greatest football matches they've ever played in, most former players tend to choose thumping victories or nail-biting comebacks. 

But former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Germany defender Markus Babbel lists a harrowing defeat among his greatest games. The 1999 Champions League Final in Barcelona saw the German juggernauts squander a slender lead in the dying moments, as Manchester United completed an historic treble with two late goals from corners. Thankfully, time has been a great healer for Babbel. 

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.