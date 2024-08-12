Markus Babbel: 'Losing the 1999 Champions League Final hurt, but it was a fantastic game.'
Former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Germany defender Babbel recalls the greatest game he ever played in
When asked to recall the greatest football matches they've ever played in, most former players tend to choose thumping victories or nail-biting comebacks.
But former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Germany defender Markus Babbel lists a harrowing defeat among his greatest games. The 1999 Champions League Final in Barcelona saw the German juggernauts squander a slender lead in the dying moments, as Manchester United completed an historic treble with two late goals from corners. Thankfully, time has been a great healer for Babbel.
"What a final this was," he tells FourFourTwo on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk. "We had so many chances but we couldn't score. At 1-0 up, we had opportunities to make it, two, three, four.
"But then we concede in the 91st and 93rd minutes. It’s unbelievable that we lost, but that’s sport and I’ve come to accept it. Man United had some suspensions and injuries so it wasn’t their best team and we were much better.
"The funny thing is, people say it’s the Germans that never give up – that we’re never beaten. But United did it to us. They were fighting until the end, believing until the end. When the final whistle blew, it was so hard to take, but after 25 years you say, ‘OK, I was part of a fantastic game’.
"It was my biggest dream was to win the Champions League and I was so close to doing it. But some people wish they could play in a final like that."
More Manchester United stories
One Manchester United transfer solution could be hijacked by Jose Mourinho, according to one report. Another says that the club are launching a spectacular move for the next Paul Pogba.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy has outlined his 'special' Manchester United reunion amid Erik ten Hag replacement claims.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
'I nearly scored on my England debut against Spain, which could have been a life-changing experience - but Carlos Marchena cleared the ball off the line': Ex-Three Lions star rues missed opportunity in first international game
'I wish we had stayed in the Olympic village the whole time, in order to get the authentic experience - we only stayed there a few days': 2012 Team GB star reveals regret from London Games