Marlon looks set for Barcelona exit after returning from Nice loan
West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Marlon and could be buoyed by news that the Barcelona defender will not be loaned back to Nice.
Barcelona defender Marlon is expected to leave the club on a permanent deal after returning from a loan spell at Nice.
The 22-year-old made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 last season after making the move to France's south coast in August.
Marlon's agreement was for a two-year stay but Barca have exercised the option to bring him back to Camp Nou early, prompting speculation he will be sold in the coming weeks.
The Brazilian full-back has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham for a fee in the region of €15million to €20m, although Manuel Pellegrini's side are reportedly concerned about his slight physique.
Marlon moved to Barca from Fluminense in 2016 but has made only three competitive appearances for the senior side.
