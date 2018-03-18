Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta said Massimiliano Allegri has no intention of leaving the Italian champions amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG boss Unai Emery is facing an uncertain future in the French capital following their Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid.

Allegri – preparing for a quarter-final showdown against Champions League holders Madrid – has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Emery, having also been linked to Arsenal, but Marotta dismissed those reports.

"Our coach has a contract with us for many more years. Above all, the rapport with the club and directors is excellent," Marotta told Mediaset Premium prior to Saturday's shock goalless draw at SPAL in Serie A.

"He is already at Juventus, one of the top clubs in the world, so he has no need or intention of going elsewhere."

Marotta was also asked about Juve's plans in the transfer market after soon-to-be free agent and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was linked with a move to Turin.

The Juve GM sidestepped Wilshere as he turned his attention to Liverpool star Emre Can.

Can is out of contract at the end of the season and the 24-year-old Germany international has been tipped to join the Serie A giants.

"We are periodically pointed to as a club that buys players. We have a squad suited to three tournaments and it meets our needs," Marotta said.

"We're ready to take any opportunities, I won't deny we are concentrated on Emre Can and awaiting his response. That is our primary objective.

"If there is a negative response, we'll move our attention on to other players."