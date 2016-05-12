Marseille resigned to losing Batshuayi

Marseille caretaker coach Franck Passi expects Michy Batshuayi to leave the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham.

The Belgium international joined OM from Standard Liege in August 2014 and has since become the club's undisputed number nine.

Batshuayi sits fourth in the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts heading into the final matchday with 17 goals in 36 appearances and his good performances have not gone unnoticed.

Several Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old's situation and Marseille seem ready to cash in on their star attacker.

"The entire world knows Batshuayi will leave Marseille," Passi said at a news conference.

"That's part of Marseille's current predicament. We know why players leave Marseille. It's a matter of money.

"You have to make do with what you have."

Batshuayi has a contract with Marseille until June 2020.