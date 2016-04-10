Martial endorses move for 'extraordinary' Ibrahimovic

Anthony Martial would welcome the opportunity to play with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United and hailed the Paris Saint-Germain striker's ability.

Ibrahimovic, 34, is out of contract at PSG after the 2015-16 season and has been linked with a move to United, as well as other top Premier League clubs.

Martial has no doubt United have to significantly strengthen their squad ahead of next season and fully endorsed a potential move for Ibrahimovic, who has scored an astonishing 39 goals in 42 appearances this campaign.

"Ibrahimovic? It would be nice to play with him, he is an extraordinary player and he continues to prove it despite his age," the striker said to Telefoot.

"We will have to strengthen during the transfer window, although we have a good team."

Martial also praised the impact under-pressure manager Louis van Gaal and the club's fans have had on his first season at Old Trafford.

"I really like Louis van Gaal, he was always behind me," added the France international.

"He made me come and made me play - this is the most important thing.

"Our fans are fantastic, they are always behind me even when I miss chances. They are fantastic and really love football."