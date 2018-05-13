Martial left out of final-day squad amid transfer speculation

Anthony Martial was left out of the Manchester United squad for their final-day game with Watford as speculation about his future at the club rumbles on.

Martial, who moved to Old Trafford as a teenager in September 2015, has started just 18 of his 30 Premier League appearances for United this season, scoring nine goals.

The France international has been linked with a move away, with Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham seen as potential destinations for the former Monaco forward.

He was expected to be named in the squad for the last league game of the season but was not even on the bench for Jose Mourinho's men.

Martial was reportedly seen leaving the ground before kick-off, while MUTV later suggested his absence was down to injury.

Michael Carrick captains the side in the final appearance of his career, while Paul Pogba, who played all 90 minutes in United's 0-0 draw with West Ham on Thursday is left on the bench, perhaps with an eye on next weekend's FA Cup final with Chelsea.