Martial not obsessed with goals

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has made it clear that he is not obsessed by scoring goals as giving an assist is equally important to the former Monaco man.

The 20-year-old has been a rare bright light for United in what has been a difficult 2015-16 campaign so far, scoring eight goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

He has also provided a number of goals already, most recently in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Derby County, and is keen to keep improving.

"I have always been considered as an altruistic person," Martial told MUTV.

"This is something that has been said to me quite a lot. So both giving a decisive pass or scoring a goal means as much to me. In the end, the most important thing is to win as a team.

"I think it's important to keep working hard to constantly improve and help the team to win titles and get back on top of the league table.

"Yes, I have a number in mind [as a goals target] but I'd rather keep it to myself."

Martial set up Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata in Friday's win over Derby and the Frenchman is keen to learn from England's all-time top goalscorer.

"[I improve] by training every day with talented players," he added.

"Especially with Rooney, I learn a lot from him.

"I always try to get inspired from him so that I can also become a great player."