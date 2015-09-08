Martial thankful for Schneiderlin support

Manchester United signing Anthony Martial believes French countryman Morgan Schneiderlin can help him succeed at Old Trafford.

Martial, the £36million signing from Monaco who will be under pressure to deliver for Louis van Gaal's side, earned his second France cap on Monday.

Schneiderlin started for France in the 2-1 win over Serbia and the midfielder will be alongside Martial on their return to Manchester.

Martial, 19, hopes the former Southampton man can help his career at domestic level.

"He [Schneiderlin] gave me a lot of advices for Manchester or the national team," he said.

"He's going to help me a lot."

Martial came off the bench for France in both of their friendly wins, including for his debut against Portugal.

The teenager said he hoped he had done enough to earn a recall from Didier Deschamps.

"I am pleased that the head coach give me the opportunity to play," he said.

"I hope he’s happy with me and that I could come back as often as possible."