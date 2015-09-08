Martial thankful for Schneiderlin support
France team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin can help Anthony Martial settle, the Manchester United signing said.
Manchester United signing Anthony Martial believes French countryman Morgan Schneiderlin can help him succeed at Old Trafford.
Martial, the £36million signing from Monaco who will be under pressure to deliver for Louis van Gaal's side, earned his second France cap on Monday.
Schneiderlin started for France in the 2-1 win over Serbia and the midfielder will be alongside Martial on their return to Manchester.
Martial, 19, hopes the former Southampton man can help his career at domestic level.
"He [Schneiderlin] gave me a lot of advices for Manchester or the national team," he said.
"He's going to help me a lot."
Martial came off the bench for France in both of their friendly wins, including for his debut against Portugal.
The teenager said he hoped he had done enough to earn a recall from Didier Deschamps.
"I am pleased that the head coach give me the opportunity to play," he said.
"I hope he’s happy with me and that I could come back as often as possible."
