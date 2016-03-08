Martinez is becoming a 'joke' - Sutton

Former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers star Chris Sutton has labelled Everton manager Roberto Martinez "a joke" following Everton's 3-2 loss against West Ham.

Everton were two goals up against Slaven Bilic's side, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half after Kevin Mirallas was shown a second yellow card, but let their lead slip as West Ham scored three goals in the final 12 minutes.

The result leaves Everton in the bottom half of the table and 12 points off the Champions League qualification places.

Despite being boosted by significant investment in the shape of new majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, Everton once again have failed to break into the top-four picture, having finished fifth in Martinez's first season in charge.

"I think Martinez in his interviews is becoming a joke and an embarrassment," Sutton said on BBC radio.

"After every game he blames everybody, everybody other than himself.

"Whatever you say about Mirallas at the weekend, he deserved to go off. What is the argument?

"He blames everybody, but ultimately he has sort his team out defensively.

"Have they underachieved this year? Absolutely."