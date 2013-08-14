Martinez expects Baines to stay put

Baines has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would be reunited with former boss David Moyes.

However, despite speculation linking the 28-year-old with a switch to Old Trafford, Moyes' successor at Goodison Park Martinez revealed that Everton had recieved just one bid for his services, which was promptly turned down.

"Before we went to Austria, one club officially contacted ourselves with an offer and it was a final offer," he told the Liverpool Echo. “They put something over and the valuation wasn’t anywhere near the quality of Leighton Baines.

"That was the end of it but since then there’s been all the speculation, which has been part of what the transfer window is.

"There’s never been another club or anyone else putting in an offer for Leighton. Since then we’ve moved on and we're continuing to focus on the start of the season."

Baines shone for Everton last season as the club finished sixth in the Premier League, and his new manager is keen to keep the England international - along with his other leading players - at the club.

"It's anyone who performs well - Marouane Fellaini had a terrific season, so did Leighton,” he said. "At the same time so did Phil Jagielka and Tim Howard.

"Then when you’ve got an ex-manager who has first-hand information of that you’re going to get that speculation in the media, but the reality is that there has been nothing apart from the contact really early in the season."

Baines has spent six years at Everton, making 246 appearances since his move from Wigan Athletic in 2007.