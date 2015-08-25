Martinez hopeful on Mori, Rodriguez deals

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is hopeful of wrapping up deals for South American pair Ramiro Funes Mori and Leandro Rodriguez over the coming days but was cool on rumours regarding Andriy Yarmolenko.

Argentine defender Mori was present at Goodison Park for Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City with Everton hoping to seal a deal for the River Plate centre-back.

The 24-year-old defender could be joined by River Plate Montevideo's Urugayan striker Rodriguez on Merseyside but Martinez appeared coy on the potential arrival of Dynamo Kiev playmaker Yarmolenko.

Martinez was asked about a host of potential arrivals at his news conference on Tuesday but refused to comment on Shakhtar Donetsk's Bernard or Partick Thistle defender Jack Hendry.

On Mori, Martinez told reporters: "That's the only one I can speak about because he has been with us, we have permission from River Plate.

"At the moment it hasn't been concluded but we feel positive about the outcome. We have a very good relationship with River Plate and we hope that we can get Ramiro as an Everton player over the next few hours.

"We're quite confident we can get the points needed to get the work permit.

"That's the only name I can discuss because there have been too many names that are way off the mark.

"Leandro [is a] very talented young man, from window to window we always keep an eye on those with a real potential to reach a good level with the first team.

"At the moment there is nothing to announce but he would fit into that outstanding young talent like with Mason Holgate. He's a player we'd love to get a positive outcome on."

Martinez - who did not comment on the speculation regarding Chelsea's interest in John Stones - added of Yarmolenko: "I can't get into any details or transfer speculation in players leaving or arriving.

"I'm trying to give as much clarity as I can in naming names that we have permission to speak about but anything else there is nothing to comment."