Martinez relaxed on new Everton signings

The Spaniard has brought in Aiden McGeady from Spartak Moscow and Lacina Traore on loan from Monaco this month, but has also seen his list of injury absentees grow.

Romelu Lukaku suffered an ankle injury in the defeat to Liverpool that looks set to sideline the striker for several weeks, with the Belgian joining the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Seamus Coleman, Sylvain Distin and Bryan Oviedo in the treatment room.

However, Martinez claims he is happy with the squad he has.

Asked on Thursday whether there would be any further signings, he said: "I don't think so no.

"Every window we'll try to be as strong as we can be. We haven't lost any top performers and made two additions.

"I'm really pleased with Aiden and Lacina coming in and at the moment I don't expect any more.

"What I want is to get players back from injury.

"Bringing in Aiden and Lacina were the main priorities we had. I'm focusing on trying to get every player back.

"Having them in is as good as I wanted this transfer window."

With Distin signing a contract extension recently and fellow defender Leighton Baines agreeing a new deal, Martinez was pleased to keep such important players at the club.

He also hinted that discussions could soon begin with Coleman and Ross Barkley.

"It is important we carry on keeping these players with such big standards in the dressing room," he added.

"Seamus is a completely different situation, it is not that his contract is running out.

"Ross Barkley and some of the youngsters this season have gone on to the next level and their contract should reward that.

"Those issues are important to us."