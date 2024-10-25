Hannah Hampton: Everything you need to know about the England goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton has been consistently selected by Sarina Wiegman since the 2023 World Cup

Hannah Hampton has developed into one of the Women's Super League's best goalkeepers.

The star has gone from strength-to-strength since signing for Chelsea in the 2023 summer transfer window and is now challenging Mary Earps for the England shirt.

But when did she first win a cap for England? And what other clubs has she played for? Here is all you need to know.

Hannah Hampton: Which clubs has she played for?

Hannah Hampton won the WSL in her first season with Chelsea (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Hampton's club career started at Villarreal in 2005 after her family emigrated to Spain when she was five. She played for the Spanish side until 2010 when she moved back to England.

She then had spells at Stoke City and Birmingham City in her youth career. She made her senior debut for Birmingham City in 2017 against Doncaster Belles. She remained at Birmingham City until 2021 when she moved to Aston Villa.

Ann-Katrin Berger was Hampton's competition at Chelsea before the German moved to the NWSL (Image credit: Getty)

Her spell with Villa started well, becoming the club's first choice keeper. But rumours around her attitude with club and country stalled her game time.

England never confirmed if her attitude was a reason for Hampton struggling for game time with the Lionesses following the Euros with Sarina Wiegman only saying the keeper had "personal issues" to resolve. But then-Villa manager did shed some light on the story after Hampton was not picked for a game against Chelsea in 2023.

Ward said: "Hannah was available. Something happened yesterday and we decided it was in the best interests of the team and the squad for her to stay at home so I did exactly that.

"That’s all I really want to say on the matter. I made the decision in the best interests of the team to leave at her home and I’ve left her at home. I would probably prefer to talk about the 11 players that were here."

Hampton did get back into the Villa team and impressed as Chelsea signed her in the 2023 transfer window. She competed against Ann-Katrin Berger and Zećira Mušović for the shirt at Chelsea but in the second half of the season she was most definitely the Blues' number one choice. In FourFourTwo's opinion, Hampton could become the out-in-out best in the WSL if she continues to perform as she is for Chelsea.

In her first season for Chelsea she won the WSL.

In the 2024/25 season she continually starts matches for Chelsea.

When did Hampton first play for England?

Hampton was called up to several camps but did not make her senior debut for England until 2022 in the Arnold Clark Cup in a 0-0 draw against Spain.

She was named in the European Championship squad in 2022 but did not get any minutes because Earps played every game. Hampton was also named in the World Cup squad in 2023.

Hampton has consistently been called up by Wiegman since and started a few matches when Earps was injured in the summer of 2024. She is now competing against Earps for the number one shirt.