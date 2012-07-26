Mascherano close to penning new Barca deal

The former Liverpool ace recently confessed he had been in talks with the Catalan giants over a contract extension.

The Argentine has now confirmed that a deal is in place that will see him stay at Camp Nou until 2016.

"My contract renewal is almost done. Perhaps there will be more news this week, or the next. I'm very calm about the whole thing," he said.

The 28-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire in two years' time, having initially penned a four-year deal upon his arrival from Liverpool in 2010.