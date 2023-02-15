Mason Mount is "perfect" for Liverpool, says one agent

Liverpool are interested in Mason Mount and could pursue him as an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

That's according to one agent who says that the Chelsea star could well move from the Blues to the Reds, since he's such a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's system. Mount can play as a midfielder or left-winger and is an excellent presser off the ball, making him ideal as a secondary playmaker on the left of a midfield three in a 4-3-3.

Mount is yet to be offered the kind of contract (opens in new tab) that he believes he's worth at Stamford Bridge, despite being a key player since his breakthrough under Frank Lampard in 2019. With such uncertainty, he could leave this summer.

Mason Mount is facing contract uncertainty at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

“He’s been at Chelsea since he was a young lad but he’ll be looking at the Blues’ project and wondering if he’s going to be a guaranteed starter,” agent Haydn Dodge told 90min (opens in new tab).

“His camp will be aware that he’s an England international too, and therefore be trying to maximise his next contract, so it’ll be interesting to see what the outcome is.

“I know Liverpool quite like him and I personally believe he’d be perfect for Jurgen Klopp and his system. You’d also assume Mount would be a cheaper alternative option to Jude Bellingham, so they may well be keeping very close tabs on his situation to see how it develops.”

Mount could in fact be signed alongside Bellingham. The pair of them have both featured on opposite sides of a midfield three for England and could complement each other nicely – though price may be an issue.

Jude Bellingham is a big target for Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham is thought to cost around £100 million, while Mount would command upwards of £60m, too. On top of that, Liverpool are said to be interested in both Josko Gvardiol (opens in new tab) and Antonio Silva (opens in new tab), two players who could cost £80m each.

Mount is valued to be worth around €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Could Liverpool's takeover be in doubt following rumours of Manchester United's?

The search for a new owner is intensifying as wobbly form continues: goalkeeper Alisson says that the Reds can't afford to think about Champions League football right now, while club legend Jamie Carragher has called his former side "shambolic".

Meanwhile, Liverpool's plan is still to swoop for Jude Bellingham over the summer.