Jude Bellingham set for stunning Liverpool move, following quiet deadline day: report
Liverpool haven't made any midfield signings this January – but are preparing for Jude Bellingham to join in blockbuster summer switch
Liverpool are set to bring Jude Bellingham to the club after resisting the urge to sign a midfielder this winter.
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all ended the transfer window bringing in a midfielder. The Gunners have signed Jorginho from the Blues, who in turn are set to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee. United, meanwhile, have sought to bring in Marcel Sabitzer as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen.
But despite the obvious need for reinforcements for Liverpool, no one has joined the club to bolster the middle of the park this month. Now, it's been claimed that that's all part of the plan.
The Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab) says that the plan is still to go for Jude Bellingham in the summer, in what they call "the worst-kept secret" in football.
Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), meanwhile, who was a guest on the YouTube channel Born and Red (opens in new tab) on Monday evening, says that Liverpool are in pole position to land the teenager.
While the news will come as little solace for Reds fans wanting a midseason signing to transform fortunes this season, it will at least confirm that there is a plan at play for Jurgen Klopp.
Bellingham is still looking like he could move to Merseyside this summer as part of a transfer that could break Liverpool's record – and the club are happy to wait for him rather than sign the wrong player this window.
Klopp previously ruled out any new signings (opens in new tab) before Tuesday's deadline, with attacker Cody Gakpo the only new face this month.
Bellingham is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Moises Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner.
Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.
In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds.
