Is a Liverpool takeover in doubt, following the Manchester United bombshell?
Liverpool were the subject of rumour that they could be bought out by Qatari investors – now it seems as if Manchester United could be chosen instead
Liverpool were expecting a takeover in the coming weeks, potentially from Qatari investors – but with Manchester United now the subject of rumours, where do the Reds stand?
Reports suggest that Manchester United could receive bids from a Qatar-based group within days, with big plans to invest in Erik ten Hag's squad and even renovate Old Trafford. Just last month, however, Qatari journalist Mohammed Saeed Alkaabi (opens in new tab) claimed (opens in new tab) that, "Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club."
So which club will the Qatari-based investors be putting their money into?
Liverpool and Manchester United could both be the subject of Qatari bids
Both Manchester United and Liverpool were put up for sale this season – and both for similar reasons. The sale of Chelsea last year has left other Premier League owners wishing to test the waters for how much they can make from their own clubs, while the failed Super League project has left a few American investors questioning their place in the English game.
It is possible, however, that both northwest rivals could receive investment from the same nation. According to the Mail (opens in new tab), United's potential investors are unrelated to Qatar Sports Investments, who own PSG – and though the actual identities of the groups involved are unknown so far, they could be different investors to those interested in buying Liverpool.
Sports finance journalist Alex Miller has claimed (opens in new tab) that the Qatar Investment Authority group (QIA) are the group "in talks with Liverpool FC." PSG's owners, QSI, are also said to be interested in investing in the Premier League (opens in new tab) following a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy. There is no reason why several Qatari investors could buy Premier League stakes, given the success of the 2022 World Cup, after all.
The Athletic's Matt Slater, meanwhile, has referenced interest in Liverpool from the American-based Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, too – so the Merseysiders may be sold to new American owners.
Liverpool may just receive minority investment, with FSG remaining in charge
According to The Mirror (opens in new tab), Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are not interested in selling the whole of the club.
"A source has outlined that there's a growing feeling FSG aren't interested in completely selling Liverpool," they claim. "Instead, Anfield chiefs would rather welcome another minority stakeholder - like the 11 per cent RedBird boast - as a further 20 per cent sale could see FSG generate £1 billion."
FSG bought the Reds for £300m in 2010.
