Search for new Liverpool owner set to intensify in February and March – report
Fenway Sports Group are still looking for new investment in the Reds, and they could soon take a step closer to securing it
The search for fresh investment into Liverpool (opens in new tab) will 'likely hot up' over the next couple of months, according to reports.
Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) – led by principal owner John W. Henry and chairman Tom Werner – announced back in November that they were looking at selling the club they bought in 2010.
There has been talk of interest from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the USA (opens in new tab) – where FSG are based – although no clear front-runner to take over has yet emerged.
It had been said that FSG would rather to give up a minority stake in Liverpool, but Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab) reported earlier this week that an outright sale is still their preference.
In any case, per the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab), February and March could see things gather pace as would-be investors 'potentially make their moves formal'.
The report adds that among the parties thought to be interested is Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment – whose founders Josh Harris and David S. Blitzer both already have minority stakes in Crystal Palace.
It's been a big couple of years for takeovers in the Premier League: Chelsea (opens in new tab) and, to an ever greater extent, Newcastle (opens in new tab) had mega-money buyouts in 2022 and 2021 respectively – while official bids to purchase Manchester United (opens in new tab) from the Glazer family are believed to be 'imminent' (opens in new tab).
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
