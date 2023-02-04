'Shambolic': Jamie Carragher lays into Liverpool defenders after latest loss

Jamie Carragher pulled no punches in his criticism of Liverpool (opens in new tab) defenders Joel Matip and Joe Gomez during the Reds' dire defeat to Wolves (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

It was another afternoon to forget for Jurgen Klopp's side –⁠ who are now winless in four Premier League games –⁠ and Carragher was particularly critical of their centre-back duo.

With Virgil van Dijk already sidelined and Ibrahima Konate now injured too, Joel Matip partnered Joe Gomez in the middle of the back four.

While Matip was a little unfortunate to convert Hwang Hee-chan's attempted cross into his own net to put Wolves ahead inside five minutes, he and Gomez both appeared at fault for the hosts' second and third goals.

And Carragher wasn't impressed at all, seeming to imply that Matip and Gomez's deficiencies have been exposed while not playing alongside Van Dijk. In a tweet, the Reds legend said (opens in new tab):

"It's not too difficult to play centre-back next to the leader of the back four [Van Dijk]; judge [centre-backs] when they have to lead themselves. Shambolic."

Liverpool's seventh league defeat of the season leaves them 10th in the table after 20 matches –⁠ and next up, it's the small matter of the Merseyside derby with Everton (opens in new tab) at Anfield...