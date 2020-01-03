Matheson could start for Rochdale as they host Newcastle

Rochdale will have Jordan Williams back from suspension for their FA Cup third-round clash with Newcastle.

The midfielder served a one-match ban during Wednesday’s League One victory over Accrington following his dismissal in the defeat by Gillingham last weekend.

Dale’s injury problems are easing, with influential striker Ian Henderson returning from a dead leg and scoring, while Ryan McLaughlin made just a third appearance of the season off the bench.

Rhys Norrington-Davies (facial injury), Matt Done (knock) and Aaron Morley (thigh) all remain doubts while 17-year-old Luke Matheson, who scored at Old Trafford earlier this season, could get another chance on a national stage.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is facing a major injury crisis.

Bruce lost defenders Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar, as well as midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, to hamstring problems and wing-back Jetro Willems to a groin strain during Wednesday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat by Leicester, and all four will miss out.

DeAndre Yedlin is available after X-rays revealed that he had not broken a hand in the same match, while midfielder Matt Ritchie could make the squad for the first time since suffering a nasty ankle injury against the Foxes in August.

However, Florian Lejeune will be rested after playing four games in 12 days on his return from a second cruciate ligament injury and fellow defenders Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia), Ciaran Clark (calf), Paul Dummett (groin), midfielder Jack Colback (medial ligament) and striker Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) are out, while striker Andy Carroll is nursing a hip problem.