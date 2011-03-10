Matthaus calls up six CSKA players

Matthaus will cross swords with his former mentor at Bayern Munich Ottmar Hitzfeld in a must-win clash with both teams knowing anything but three points will jeopardise their chances of reaching the finals.

Montenegro top the standings with 10 points from four matches, three ahead of England, who have played a game less. Switzerland and Bulgaria have three points from three games.

Germany's former World Cup-winning captain said he was impressed with CSKA's performance in their two Bulgarian league matches after the winter break.

He called up uncapped Apostol Popov, Rumen Trifonov, Boris Galchev and Spas Delev as well as defenders Kostadin Stoyanov and Ivan Bandalovski.

Suspended Bolton Wanderers winger Martin Petrov has been replaced by 35-year-old Lokomotiv Plovdiv striker Zdravko Lazarov.

Matthaus, who enjoyed a winning start to his Bulgaria coaching stint with a 1-0 win in Wales in October, will trim the 27-man squad by the end of next week.